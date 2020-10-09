Covered bridge, a new pool and ineligible candidates

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1895, the Hillsboro Gazette reported in the Harrisburg news noted that C.D. Harris was doing poorly at the time of the writing, Mrs. Miller had a serious accident that resulted in her breaking her femur bone and dislocating her hip, and Samuel Likens of Berryville was often seen in town, with the writer admonishing “be careful, Sam, we do not want to lose any of our fair damsels.”

The Hillsboro Band was going to be in Fayetteville the following to provide the music for a big Democrat rally.

Patrons having books in their possession from the Hillsboro library were being asked to return them no later than Oct. 15. The directors were putting together a new card catalogue and needed everything returned so it would be accurate.

The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad carried 122 excursionists to Cincinnati, and the Hillsboro railroad carried 125. Meanwhile, the B & O time table showed that trains left Hillsboro for Cincinnati Monday through Friday at 7:45 a.m., 2:20 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Riders going to Chillicothe would board at those same times, while only one train departed for Louisville at 7:45 a.m.

This week in 1937, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported the Hillsboro Fall Festival opened “in a blaze of glory” with record crowds.

A 50-50 dance was still running at the Knights of Pythias hall in Rainsboro, with a new orchestra called “The Swing Four” performing every Friday night.

A county crippled children’s clinic was set to be held in the Hillsboro Armory, sponsored by the Ohio Society for Crippled Children, and the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary clubs.

A Winchester man was charged with forging prescriptions for morphine, and appeared before a judge in Cincinnati. The man was “well known in Hillsboro,” but the paper didn’t disclose his identity.

Three men returning from an all-day squirrel hunt survived after their vehicle drove off the side of the road and was submerged in nine feet of water at Paint Creek.

Kaufman’s advertised festival specials on menswear, including jackets from $5-10, sweaters from 97 cents to $3.29 and work coats for $3.47.

It was billed as a “roaring romance ripped from the vivid chapters of America’s own sea history!” Showing on the big screen at the New Bell’s Theatre was Gary Cooper and George Raft in “Souls at Sea,” in addition to the Paramount news reel and a cartoon for kids.

Sohio advertised special oil that was said to have kept a 1925 Buick running for a quarter million miles.

In sports, “The Great Spirit wasn’t with the Indian Tribe at the McClain fracas” the headline read. The writer reported the bright spot of the game for the Indians was the flash of the time keepers gun at the end of the game. McClain shellacked the Indians 50-6.

This week in 1972, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported that city officials were making plans to establish a municipal court in January 1973.

Another old covered bridge was set to disappear in Highland County, as the one that crossed Whiteoak Creek was set to be demolished and replaced with a 104-foot concrete span.

The idea of a public swimming pool in Hillsboro was gathering steam as about 100 families and individuals said they would pay a $10 deposit as evidence of interest and initial payment toward a share in the pool.

Showing at the Colony Theatre was “Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?” starring Jayne Mansfield and Tony Randall.

Schaeffer’s Supermarket advertised rib roast for 49 cents per pound, Florida oranges for 36 cents per dozen, and Ohio potatoes for 39 cents in a 10-pound bag.

A new state law requiring permits for all signs located within 660 feet of a primary state highway was causing headaches for some billboard owners. The Ohio Department of Transportation notified the owners of 50 of them in eight counties that they had until the first of the year to comply with the new law.

Jerry Haag Motors in Hillsboro had a new ’72 Chevrolet Impala with a V-8 under the hood, four on the column with Turbo Hydramatic transmission, power steering and power front disc brakes, ready to drive off the lot for $3,495.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported area fire departments were continuing to battle field fires around the county due to extremely dry weather, although officials said the number of fires wasn’t as high as it could have been given the conditions.

Area farmers were harvesting crops, despite having endured a killing spring freeze, above average summer temperatures and a near repeat of the 1988 drought. The paper reported that hay and soybeans suffered the most, with cornfields damaged, but not total losses.

Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner stunned the city of Greenfield by declaring that 10 candidates for city offices were ineligible for the November election.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians won their first SCOL victory of the 2007 season, defeating the Golden Eagles of Madison Plains on the road, 26-6. Meanwhile, the Clinton-Massie Falcons were too much for the Tigers as they routed McClain 38-3.

A look back at news and advertising items over the years