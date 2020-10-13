Westrup Republicans’ guest speaker

The Highland County Republican Century Club’s Oktoberfest was held Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Lake View Loft Event Center, Hillsboro, an open-air venue and social distancing. Hosts Charlie and Denise Mootz gave 75 club members and several guests a tour of the barn and grounds. Traditional German food was served, including the authentic German apple strudel which was a favorite of late founding club member Kay Ayres. The audience heard from Highland County Coroner Jeff Beery on the status of the elections, followed by remarks from Congressman Brad Wenstrup on his work in Washington and his vision for the future. State Rep. Shane Wilkin and Judge Kristy Wilkin gave updates on their respective campaigns. Local office holders including State Senator Bob Peterson were welcomed. Pictured at the dinner are Wenstrup (center) with University of Cincinnati students Jill Oreffice of Raleigh, North Carolina (left) and Carli Reiber of Leesburg.

