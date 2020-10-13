Comment period open for sidewalk project

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a sidewalk improvement project on U.S. Route 50/Main Street in Hillsboro.

It is proposed to perform a sidewalk improvement project along U.S. 50 (Main Street) in the city of Hillsboro. The project will replace the existing sidewalks along Main St. from SR 124 (Willettsville Pike) to Elm St. and from East St. to Keys St.

The project includes the addition of approximately 800 feet of new sidewalk on the north side of Main Street from Bell Street to Chillicothe Avenue and approximately 750 feet of new sidewalk on the north side of Chillicothe Avenue from Main Street to Greystone Drive. The project is located in the Hillsboro Historic District.

The project will not require new right-of-way.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained during the project.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent local. The environmental commitment date is April 1, 2021. The project is currently expected to be awarded July 1, 2021.

Written comments should be submitted by Oct. 28, 2020, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 or by email at greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov.

Submitted by Ohio Department of Transportation.