For years, Kassie Juillerat Bennett dreamed of doing some type of ministry work. That dream’s birth will take place Saturday when she and most of her immediate family start traveling the country in two recreational vehicles and a trailer hoping to spread a message of God’s love.

“A long time ago I knew I wanted to do something in a ministry and God laid it on my heart for a couple years now to go out on the streets throughout the country where the people are and talk to them about having a relationship with God,” said Bennett, who has lived in Kentucky since 2006 where she says she is the top residential/farm real estate agent in the central part of the state. She got her start in the business with her father, Ken Juillerat, in 1995

Bennett, her husband, and three of their four boys, ages 14, 15 and 22, will leave their Kentucky farm Saturday and plan to arrive with their RVs around noon at Bennett’s father Nationwide Auction & Realty offices around noon. The offices are located on U.S. 62 south of Hillsboro across from the Highland South Restaurant.

Another 20-year-old son who is engaged is staying at home, along with others on the property, to mind the farm where the family cares for rescued animals.

Bennett said she wanted the ministry to begin in Highland County because that’s where she’s from.

She’s not exactly sure where they will head from there.

“We just want to be spirit led. He’s led us this far and we just trust him to lead us where he wants us to be,” Bennett said. “I think we’ll head toward Illinois. The goal is to kind go through the Midwest states, then hit the Southern states. We’d like to hit all 48 contiguous states, but it’s getting a little cold for the Northern states, so we’ll just see where we’re led.”

She expects the trip to last around two months, but’s that set in stone either.

The RVs will be wrapped in black coverings that feature a picture of the Bennett family and lettering talking about God’s love for everyone and the family’s mission.

One of the RVs will be pulling a trailer holding a hot tub where the Bennetts hope to baptize people.

“It’s a faith move. I truly have faith he will meet us right where we are,” Bennett said.

Royal Ranch Ministries has a Facebook page with a message that reads: “Follow Us Through The USA! Our Mission Is To Share The Love Of Jesus With Everyone We Encounter As Well As Rescue Abused, Mistreated And Abandoned Animals.

“The Heart Of Royal Ranch Ministries Is To Love People And Save Animals. We Do That By Using Our Farm As A Place For Both. We Have Retreats Where People Come And Get Set Free With Gods Amazing Radical Love And Grace And We Also Offer Homes To Abused, Mistreated Or Abandoned Animals. We Believe Our Farm Was Given To Us To Set The Captives Free And We Use It Exactly For That.

“Mark 16:15 Tells Us To Go Into All The World And Preach The Gospel. We Have Recently Planned A Trip To Put All We Do On Hold, And Go Throughout The United States Doing Just This.

“Please Support Us In This Mission Of Saving Souls And Loving Animals.”

During the tour, Bennett said, her family hopes to spread its message on the streets of towns across the country.

“I want people to just understand how they’re loved,” Bennett said. “This world is filled with hatred and evilness and all kinds of bad things. But Jesus will meet you right where you are, and that’s what I want people to know, and to let them feel that love.”

This is an artist’s rendering of one of the RVs Highland County native Kassie (Juillerat) Bennett and her family intend to drive across the United States spreading God’s message of love. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Royal-Ranch-Ministries.jpg This is an artist’s rendering of one of the RVs Highland County native Kassie (Juillerat) Bennett and her family intend to drive across the United States spreading God’s message of love. Submitted photo

Whiteoak grad’s family launching mission trip across the country