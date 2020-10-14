Local hams meet candidates

The Highland County Emergency Management Agency Office was the site of the Oct. 13 meeting of the Highland Amateur Radio Association attended by 24 members and guests. Health guidelines were followed.

Following the business meeting, those present heard from two individuals who are candidates for office with the American Radio Relay League’s Great Lakes Division. Michael Kalter, W8CI from Xenia, is a candidate for the Great Lakes Division director and Scott Yonally, N8SY from the Mansfield area, is running for the vice director slot. The Great Lakes Division covers Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.

Kalter is a past president of the Dayton Amateur Radio Association and past chairman of HamVention which draws as many as 30,000 hams annually to the Xenia Fairgrounds from all over the globe. He presently serves as the official spokesman for HamVention.

Yonally, is a retired automotive engineer and currently serves as manager for the ARRL’s Ohio Section. Earlier this year he was recognized by the league as the most outstanding section manager in the organization. He currently edits the weekly Ohio Section Journal which is distributed to over 4,000 amateurs throughout Ohio.

Both Yonally and Kalter noted the Highland ARA is well-known throughout Ohio for its national and worldwide promotions of Highland County with ham radio on-the-air events like operating stations from the lawn of the Highland County Courthouse and from the Lynchburg Covered Bridge. They also noted the club’s participation from Highland County’s two state parks during an annual statewide event promoting the Ohio State Park System.

Information about ham radio and how to obtain a license may be obtained from HARA President Jeff Collins at 937-393-6579 or HARA Information Officer John Levo at 393-4951. Information is also available from the American Radio Relay League at www.arrl.org. The Highland ARA is an affiliated ARRL club.

Submitted by John Levo.

Highland Amateur Radio Association President Jeff Collins (center) is pictured with Michael Kalter and Scott Yonally. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_HARA.jpg Highland Amateur Radio Association President Jeff Collins (center) is pictured with Michael Kalter and Scott Yonally. Submitted photo