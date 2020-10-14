Greenfield street repairs

Those driving around McClain High School in Greenfield may have noticed a smoother ride after the 100 block of Sixth Street received a much-needed makeover a few weeks ago. Rough areas in the street, caused by normal wear and tear of high traffic around the school, are now replaced with fresh asphalt and new curbs and gutters.

Greenfield Public Service Director Gary Lewis said that the Sixth Street/Jefferson Street intersection receives a lot of traffic during the school day and that puts more strain on the roadway. In addition, the trip wire that causes the traffic light to change at that intersection, was broke and it needed to be fixed.

Lewis said the work was a combined effort by a village work crew and P & G Paving from Chillicothe. P & G Paving was paid just over $18,000 with an additional $6,000 for the village crew and materials.

In addition to the 100 block of North Sixth Street next to the school, the village also paved the 600 block of Lyndon Avenue and the 800 block of Spring Street. Lewis said that next year’s plan includes the paving of the rest of Lyndon Avenue, at least another block on Spring Street, and North Sixth Street up to McClain Avenue.

This year the village has spent a total of $70,000 on street paving. Lewis said that is a relatively low number, but next year they are planning on doubling the amount of money spent on improving streets in Greenfield.

This photo shows improvements that have been made to Sixth Street in Greenfield.

More planned for next year