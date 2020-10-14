Commissioners review COVID funding requests

Of the 16 requests for funding from the S-22 Coronavirus Relief Fund, three were denied and two were tabled for further discussion during the Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners Jeff Duncan, Terry Britton and David Daniels comprised a review board that also included county auditor Bill Fawley and prosecuting attorney Anneka Collins.

A $10,000 carpet replacement request submitted by the Highland County Community Action Organization, a floor sanitation submission from the Highland County Veterans Services Commission for $8,471 and a phone system upgrade request of $9,515 from the Highland County Health Department were all denied after being found to not meet the federal guideline qualifications that govern CARES Act funding or reimbursements.

Tabled for further discussion was a request from Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance Chief Ken Stevens for a Lucas 3 chest compression system, costing $20,497.

Also set aside for discussion and clarification was a request from Grow! Highland County for $10,000, to be used for a grant match of $3,137 to acquire a four-month salary of $8,800 for a facilitator.

Other CARES Act funding requests and reimbursements approved Wednesday included:

• Highland County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) for the upgrade of computer systems, purchase of Chrome books and improvement of Wi-Fi in the Emergency Operations Center: $13,950.

• Highland County EMA for replacement of an alternator for a forklift employed for the loading and unloading of personal protective equipment (PPE): $687.68.

• Highland County Veterans Services Commission reimbursement for purchase of supplies and disinfectant spray: $11.88.

• Highland County Veterans Services Commission, for the purchase of face masks: $1,106.

• Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District mileage reimbursement for pick-up and delivery of PPE during the early stages of the pandemic: $376.63.

• Highland County Board of Commissioners/Nicole Oberrecht for the purchase of a collaborative stand and display for video conferencing in the commissioners office: $8,428.

• Highland County Board of Commissioners/Mary Remsing for the purchase of disinfectant wipes: $1,495.

• Highland County Clerk of Courts and Title Office/Dwight “Ike” Hodson for reimbursement of the purchase of Clorox wipes used in both offices: $25.42.

• Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, for the purchase of disinfectant supplies: $8,783.

• Highland County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, for the purchase of PPE supplies for the fair: $7,299.

• Highland County Court of Common Pleas/Judge Rocky Coss, for the upgrade of the video recording system in use at the court to a system with virtual capability: $59,549.

Also Wednesday, Creed Culbreath, president of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, appeared with three representatives of county school districts to accept a proclamation for Red Ribbon Awareness Week, which will be Oct. 26-30.

He said the annual event was an alcohol, drug, tobacco and violence prevention awareness program that is observed annually in October. It began in 1985 as a tribute to murdered DEA special agent Enrique Camerena, whose memory his wife and children later honored by wearing red ribbons after his body was found.

Karie Emery of Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School, Joni Layne of the Lynchburg-Clay School District and Susan Rhoads of Hillsboro City Schools, shared with commissioners their “student focused” plans to make them more aware of the dangers of substance abuse and violence.

In other matters, four line item budget transfer resolutions were approved, in addition to one other authorizing county engineer Chris Fauber to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission state capital improvement and/or local transportation improvement program, and to execute contracts as required.

An annual renewal contract was approved with Johnson Controls for basic fire prevention sprinkler service at the Hi-Tech Center.

Commissioners also initiated a grant funding request through the Ohio Public Works Commission District 15 for work on the Rolling Acres Sewer Project for replacement of distribution lines.

Duncan and Britton commended everyone for the large turnout during last weekend’s dedication of the Marching Mothers Tribute Bench on the Highland County Courthouse square.

“We had a nice turnout, and it was a great thing to honor those folks for their part in an important part of Hillsboro’s history,” Duncan said.

Creed Culbreath, president of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition, gave the Highland County commissioners a brief history of Red Ribbon Awareness Week during Wednesday's meeting. Seated behind him are Susan Rhoads from Hillsboro City Schools, Joni Layne from the Lynchburg-Clay and Karie Emery from Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School. The Highland County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation Wednesday designating the week of Oct. 26-30 as Red Ribbon Awareness Week. Shown, from left, are commissioner David Daniels, Susan Rhoads, commissioner Jeff Duncan, Karie Emery, Joni Layne and commissioner Terry Britton.

County issues Red Ribbon Awareness Week proclamation