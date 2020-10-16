Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Angie Stethem-Terrell. Everyone knows her as Jack Stethem’s daughter. Back in my school days Jack Stethem was not only the sergeant of the Hillsboro Police Department, but also the Hillsboro schools truant officer. Angie didn’t have a chance, but she turned out pretty good.

Kidding aside, I have known Angie for many years and my late husband, Earl, and Jack not only worked together but were great friends. Jack would be very proud of his daughter. Jack also knew his way around the kitchen as his wife Jean did, too. Jean was a great baker and cook as is Angie.

I saw where Angie posted this cake on Facebook and I sent her a message and asked if she would share it, and she said sure. I told her not to worry as I wouldn’t give any of her secrets away. But there is one secret — I heard Brad Terrell’s name a lot.

Thank you so much Angie for sharing this wonder cake recipe. I am sure your mom and dad are looking down on you smiling.

When you see Angie, be sure and thank her for sharing her recipe and maybe she will share some more.

If anyone has a recipes they would like to share, please email them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great weekend… and remember to send me those recipes.

Quick Italian Cream Cake

Ingredients:

1 (16.25-ounce) package of white cake mix. I use Duncan Hines Moist Deluxe.

3 eggs

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 (3.5-ounce) can flaked coconut

2/3 cup chopped pecans, toasted

3 tablespoons rum (optional)

Cream cheese frosting (below)

Preparation:

1. Beat first four ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer two minutes. Stir in coconut and pecans. Pour into three greased and floured nine-inch round cake pans.

2. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 17 minutes or until a wood pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire wracks 10 minutes.

3. Sprinkle each cake layer evenly with rum, if desired, and let stand 10 minutes.

4. Spread cream cheese frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Chill two hours before slicing.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened

1 (16-ounce) package powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup chopped pecan, toasted

Preparation

1. Beat cream cheese and butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Stir in vanilla and pecans. Frost cake when completely cooled.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.