Community answers call to support MHSmart

MHSmart was created to help McClain students with needs like school supplies, clothing, funding and weekend meals. Recently, businesses, community members and staff have supported the cause by helping stock the food and clothes pantries and sending monetary contributions for other needs.

Librarian Gretchen Foltz is the coordinator of MHSmart and she explained how MHSmart began.

“Teachers all around the school were helping kids little by little, one at a time, and they just finally decided to get together and start a schoolwide thing that helps all the kids,” Foltz said.

She went on to say that the MHSmart application is available on the high school website and that it is completely private. It can be accessed at: https://www.greenfield.k12.oh.us/MHSmart.aspx.

“(Staff members) wanted to make it more formal so that way (students) weren’t embarrassed or ashamed of needing help,” Foltz said.

Storage for donated items is pretty limited, but Foltz has been able to stock a small food pantry and store clothes items in resourceful spaces. Donations of gift cards to restaurants have also been helpful to students who may be in need of food for the weekend.

Foltz said that when MHSmart starts to run low on items, the staff and community members come together to help the cause. MHSmart also utilizes the Greenfield Area Christian Center (GACC) as a resource for items.

“A bunch of community and staff members are answering the calls,” she said, adding that several local businesses are also donating.

Foltz hopes that the private nature of requests leads to more students taking advantage of this opportunity in the future.

If you are a McClain student in need, visit https://www.greenfield.k12.oh.us/MHSmart.aspx to make a request.

If you would like to give to MHSmart, drop off a donation at the high school office or mail it to McClain High School, 200 N. Fifth St., Greenfield, c/o MHSmart 45123. Contact Foltz for more information at 937-981-7566 ext. 33308.

Submitted by Mason Reichman, MHS journalism student.

This is the logo for the MHSmart program at the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_MHS.jpg This is the logo for the MHSmart program at the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools. Submitted photo