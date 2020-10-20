Former LPD sergeant has case continued

A former sergeant with the Leesburg Police Department will appear in Hillsboro Municipal Court on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. after a second continuance was granted in his case.

The continuance in the court proceedings against Roy Stephens, 32, Leesburg, was granted Tuesday by Judge David McKenna.

In a pretrial hearing last month, attorney James Boulger requested more time to allow for examination of additional evidence in the charges against his Stephens.

Stephens faces allegations of furnishing alcohol to a 12-year old girl, then later exposing himself to her at a Father’s Day party held at his home in Fairfield Township.

According to court records, the first-degree misdemeanor charges stem from an incident that was claimed to have occurred during the weekend of June 20-21, with the alleged victim and her mother reporting the incident to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office on June 21.

A formal complaint in the case was filed on July 2, which was the date that Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said that Stephens turned himself in.

Following an arraignment hearing in municipal court that same day, he was released on an own recognizance bond that ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim and to observe an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew unless he was working.

If convicted of furnishing alcohol to a minor, Stephens could potentially face a maximum of six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Conviction on the indecent exposure charge could force Stephens to register with the state annually for the next 15 years as a Tier I sex offender.

Charged with furnishing alcohol, exposing himself to girl at party