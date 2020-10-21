One injured in four-vehicle crash

A four-vehicle chain reaction crash on North High Street in front of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Hillsboro shortly before noon sent one person to the hospital Wednesday.

Brittany Morgan, 27, of Hillsboro, was driving a 2007 Kia northbound on North High Street when she was unable to stop in time for three other vehicles that were stopped in traffic near the intersection of North Street, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Morgan’s vehicle ran into the back of a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Jamestown, forcing the juvenile’s vehicle into a vehicle driven by Timothy Kossler, 68, of Hillsboro, and forcing Kossler’s vehicle into a vehicle driven by Lisa Endicott, 54, of Hillsboro, the police department said.

A female passenger in the juvenile’s vehicle was transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District with what the police department said were minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The first three vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene. The police department said the fourth vehicle only had damage to a trailer hitch.

Morgan was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

Northbound traffic was diverted onto Beech Street to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel to secure the crash scene.

Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette