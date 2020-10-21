A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Nibble, a lovable American staffordshire terrier mix. When Nibble came to A 2nd Chance three years ago, she was thin and hungry. A 2nd Chance owner and operator Mary Jane Espelage believes Nibble had multiple litters of puppies before she arrived at A 2nd Chance. Nibble enjoys playing with her toys, belly rubs and hugs. Nibble would be happy to finally have a family that loves her. Espelage and A 2nd Chance volunteers said, “Although we love her very much, we would like to see her in a home of her own where people love her and give her the attention that she craves.” Nibble is spayed, house-trained and up-to-date on her vaccinations. She weighs 65 pounds. She would do best in a home as the only dog. To meet Nibble or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Nibble, a lovable American staffordshire terrier mix. When Nibble came to A 2nd Chance three years ago, she was thin and hungry. A 2nd Chance owner and operator Mary Jane Espelage believes Nibble had multiple litters of puppies before she arrived at A 2nd Chance. Nibble enjoys playing with her toys, belly rubs and hugs. Nibble would be happy to finally have a family that loves her. Espelage and A 2nd Chance volunteers said, “Although we love her very much, we would like to see her in a home of her own where people love her and give her the attention that she craves.” Nibble is spayed, house-trained and up-to-date on her vaccinations. She weighs 65 pounds. She would do best in a home as the only dog. To meet Nibble or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_nibble-copy-3.jpg This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Nibble, a lovable American staffordshire terrier mix. When Nibble came to A 2nd Chance three years ago, she was thin and hungry. A 2nd Chance owner and operator Mary Jane Espelage believes Nibble had multiple litters of puppies before she arrived at A 2nd Chance. Nibble enjoys playing with her toys, belly rubs and hugs. Nibble would be happy to finally have a family that loves her. Espelage and A 2nd Chance volunteers said, “Although we love her very much, we would like to see her in a home of her own where people love her and give her the attention that she craves.” Nibble is spayed, house-trained and up-to-date on her vaccinations. She weighs 65 pounds. She would do best in a home as the only dog. To meet Nibble or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. Submitted photo