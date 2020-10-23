Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Denise Shorten making her special sheperd’s’s pie. This looks like a great low carb dish for anyone that is on the low carb diet, or it just looks great for anyone who is not on a diet.

I have known Denise for many years. She is not only a great person, but a great cook. I appreciate all of these wonderful recipes everyone is sending in. Everywhere I go people are commenting on them. So, keep them coming.

Thank you Denise for sharing your shepherd’s pie recipe with us.

Please share your favorite recipes by sending them to shughes@timesgazette.com or calling me at 937-393-3456. Have a great weekend!

Shepherd’s pie

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 pound bacon, cut into half-inch slices

2 cups diced carrots

2 cups diced celery

1 pound ground beef

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon smoke paprika

1 cup chicken stock

2 large heads cauliflower, trimmed, chopped and steamed until very soft

Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in a very large frying pan.

2. Saute onion for 15 minutes until soft.

3. Add bacon pieces to pan and saute until cooked, about 10 minutes.

4. Add carrots and celery to pan and saute in bacon fat for 10 minutes until soft.

5. Add ground beef to pan and saute until brown, just a few minutes.

6. Season with salt, pepper and smoked paprika.

7. Add chicken broth and cook down broth until 60 percent evaporated.

8. Place cauliflower in food processor and puree with olive oil until smooth.

9. Pour ground beef mixture into 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.

10. Pour mashed cauliflower over beef mixture.

11. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

12. Serve.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.