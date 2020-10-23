Two men sentenced in common pleas

A Bainbridge man was sentenced to 17 months in prison while a Hillsboro man was given three years of community control during sentencings Thursday afternoon in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Tres Presley Genco, 20, Bainbridge, was given 17 months imprisonment with 224 days credit for time already served, following his conviction on a fourth-degree felony charge of attempting to make a terroristic threat while in possession of a weapon in commission of the crime, and a forfeiture specification.

The court’s judgment entry of confinement stated that after completion of his prison term, the court would consider granting occupational driving privileges providing Genco showed proof of financial responsibility.

It ordered that Genco’s 2009 Audi TT automobile to be titled to the Highland County commissioners as a forfeiture specification in his two-count conviction.

Court records showed that on June 19, Genco entered a plea of not guilty due to being mentally ill at the time of the alleged offences. However, on Aug. 5, the Forensic Evaluation Service Center submitted documentation to the court that Genco was competent to stand trail.

Records showed that he entered a guilty plea to the charges on Sept. 17.

Timothy Curlonis, 52, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years community control after being convicted of a third-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

According to the court’s bill of particulars, Curlonis was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Cynthiana Road on March 27 that left the GMC Yukon he was driving on its left side in a ditch against a utility pole.

Upon investigation, an Ohio State patrol trooper arrested Curlonis for operating a vehicle impaired after smelling the odor of burnt marijuana on his person, and the discovery of three round tablets in his left shirt pocket.

After a search of his vehicle, the trooper discovered a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance, which was later determined to be methamphetamine. The tablets were found to be oxycodone.

The court’s judgment entry imposing community control conditions ordered Curlonis to undergo assessment for substance abuse disorder and to follow and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Genco https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Genco.jpg Genco

Prison time, community control handed down by Judge Coss