Whiskey distillery, CCC recruits and the ’84 election

Editors note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events that were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1881, the Greenfield correspondent for the Highland Weekly News reported an “old, white-headed, well-to-do farmer” in the Good Hope area was swindled out of $750 in a round of gambling by “a couple of slick-fingered, 3-card confidence men from Cincinnati.” The paper opined, “He returned home a sadder man, and it is hoped he will now be a wiser man!”

It was also reported in other Greenfield news that there was less drunkenness and fighting last week than in any fair week in the papers’ recollection, with “only one or two arrests.”

In local briefs, the paper reported efforts were being made to connect Bainbridge and Sinking Spring by telephone.

Dr. Bull’s Cough Syrup was advertised as the cure for coughs, colds, hoarseness, croup, asthma, bronchitis, whooping cough, and “incipient consumption,” and all for just 25 cents per bottle.

This week in 1933, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported Lynchburg would soon have a distillery following the repeal of the 18th Amendment. According to the article, “the water supply on these grounds is said to be very fine for making whiskey.”

A man known as “Peanut” was fined $350, and, unable to pay, was committed to the county jail for more than 200 days after he was found guilty of possession of intoxicating liquor. The charge came from what was described as a “drunken brawl” in Smoky Row.

John Fenner, who lived on Carr-Ford Pike, narrowly escaped with his life when a Jersey bull attacked him on his farm Friday. Police reported that his clothes were torn off but he wasn’t seriously injured.

Highland County’s second allotment of recruits for the Civilian Conservation Corps left Monday morning from the Hillsboro Armory for the Chillicothe Armory for physical examinations. Their final destination would be Ft. Knox, Kentucky, from where they would be sent to various CCC camps across the country.

At Penquite’s Grocery, a 24-pound sack of Pillsbury flour was $1.05, pork chops were 20 cents a pound and 20-Mule Team Borax in a 10-ounce box was 9 cents.

At Caldwell’s Department Store, women’s galoshes were $1.10, men’s high top shoes were $3.79, children’s school shoes were $1.29 and rubber boots were $1.98.

This week in 1950, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that village council voted to re-route U.S. Route 41 with the possibility of a traffic light being placed at the intersection of South and Washington streets. The goal was to eliminate sharp upward curves.

Lt. Cmdr. John Ballentine, USN, visited his parents’ farm on Pigeon Roost Road Thursday afternoon by landing his airplane in a field. After taking a new aircraft to San Diego, flying in an older plane on the return trip to Washington, D.C., he decided to take a side trip to Hillsboro and visit the folks.

The Highland Beagle Club’s annual fall field trials opened at the club’s Fruitdale grounds.

The long delayed construction of the Rocky Fork lake and dam loomed much closer with the announcement the project was now in the hands of the Ohio Department of Public Works.

King and queen candidates for the Whiteoak Halloween Carnival were pictured on the front page. Carol Bowman, Clarice Morgan, Jane Shriver and Marlene Piper vied for the title of queen, while Marvin Justice, Lowell Dickey, Dale Young and John Temple competed for the king’s crown.

The homecoming queen and her court had been selected for the upcoming Hillsboro homecoming game. Queen Sharlene Layman was flanked by her court which included Hazel Powell from the senior class, junior Phyllis Williams, sophomore Margie Fenner, freshman Dolores Ely, and Carol Foster representing the seventh and eighth grades.

At the Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, showing “rain or moon” Thursday was Bud Abbott and Lou Costella in “It Ain’t Hay,” with Friday and Saturday nights’ double-feature being “Gypsy Wildcat” starring Marcia Montez and Joe Hall, and the Tim Holt shoot-em-up western “Riders of the Range.” Admission was 50 cents for adults. Kids under 12 got in free.

Stewart’s Pharmacy in Greenfield advertised Pepto-Bismol for 57 cents a bottle, Vick’s cough syrup with codeine for 49 cents a bottle, Listerine mouthwash was 69 cents and Vitamin B complex, the 100-count bottle, was $1.96.

This week in 1984, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Elections said voter turnout predictions were that 14,500 Highland County voters would take to the polls for the 1984 General Election.

It was hopping at Nikki’s Restaurant in Buford, with organ music featured every Saturday and Sunday.

A New York man charged with a recent breaking and entering at the Hillcrest Pharmacy on South High Street was set for trial in coming days.

Their jingle went “It’s more convenient, to shop at Convenient,” and white bread was 89 cents a loaf, orange juice was $1.59 a carton, and a gallon of milk was $1.69 at the Hillsboro Convenient Food-Mart.

In news from 2017, The Times-Gazette reported on a story of two Highland County women who were victims of human trafficking. A local advocate said human trafficking in the area was “more pervasive” than many believed.

A surprise package received by Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings contained a treasure trove of memorabilia, scrapbooks and clippings related to Bell’s Opera House, showing a rich history of plays, musicals, operas and boxing matches at the entertainment venue.

A Frankfort woman who reportedly stopped in Greenfield for auto repairs was discovered to be transporting drugs. She was arrested on a warrant from Greene County for failure to appear in court.

A loud noise heard by many on the south end of Hillsboro was determined to have been caused by a semi tire that ruptured due to overheated brakes. The Hillsboro Police Department reported the phone rang off the hook with people thinking they had heard some sort of explosion.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_f-look-back-logo-new-3.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years