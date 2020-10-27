Greenfield holding All Saints Day memorial event

After the mother of a member of the Greenfield First United Methodist Church passed away this year, it hurt the daughter to know that should could not light a candle in memory of her mother this year at the church’s annual All Saints Day observance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So members the community’s various ministerial groups decided to organize a Community Candlelight Service/All Saints Day event that will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 in front of the Methodist church at 405 South St. in Greenfield.

“For most of us, the past year has been a challenging one to say the very least, but one of the most difficult things that many have faced in the midst of these uncertain times is experiencing the loss of a loved one,” event organizers said in a news release. “With all the restrictions and fears centered around social gatherings, our ability to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of those closest to us has been limited at best.

”In many traditions, November 1st is known as All Saints Day, a day on which we recognize and honor all those that have passed away over the last year. This year, we would like to invite you to come together as a family of faith to participate in a community memorial service.”

The event is being held outside in front of the church due to COVID-19 precautions.

”We will be offering music and prayer, as well as the opportunity for you to light a memorial candle as your loved one’s name is read aloud,” the news release said. “We will be doing our best to provide not only a safe, but also spiritual experience for all those involved and in order to help us with that, we ask for all those planning on attending to respect the sacred and solemn nature of the evening as well as all social-distancing precautions.”

Battery powered candles will be provided, and the event is not limited to Greenfield residents.

“Our hope is that through this simple offering of light and love, that you may find some comfort and closure knowing that you are not alone in this lonely time,” the news release said.

Anyone with questions should contact the Greenfield First UMC office at 937-981-2419.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Community offering comfort, closure at a lonely time