Daniels appointed commissioner

The Highland County Republican Central Committee met Tuesday to officially fill the vacancy for county commissioner due to the resignation of Gary Abernathy effective Oct. 2, 2020.

Proper notice had been given to each of the 31 committee members, with 26 members in attendance.

Former commissioner David T. Daniels was nominated and received a unanimous vote.

Damiels thanked the committee for their support and thanked Gary Abernathy for his service. He stated that he looks forward to working with commissioners Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton and serving the residents of Highland County.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, executive chair, Highland County Republican Central Committee.

Daniels https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Daniels-Dave-2019-mug.jpg Daniels