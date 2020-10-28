Zeta scrambles trick or treat

Due to anticipated inclement weather caused by Hurricane Zeta, trick or treat will be held at various times throughout Highland County on Thursday and Saturday.

The only major community that will stay with the original 6-8 p.m. trick or treat time on Thursday is Lynchburg.

In addition, Boo Fest, sponsored by WSRW and WCHO, will be held as originally scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the old firehouse in Hillsboro at the corner of Governor Trimble Place and North High Street.

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha announced early Wednesday that the city was moving trick or treat to 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Greenfield announced that it will move trick or treat to 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Leesburg announced it is moving trick or treat to 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

“We ask that all participants, parents and community members practice social distancing, wear face coverings and wash hands/sanitize frequently at both events,” Harsha said in a news release, referring to trick or trick and Boo Fest.

The full list of trick or treat guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health are available at: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/celebrating-halloween.pdf.

The National Weather Service is calling for rain most of the day Thursday with northeast winds of 15 to 17 mph and gusts up to 28 mph. It was forecasting one to two inches of rain Thursday with a high of 50 degrees.

For Saturday, the NWS is calling for a sunny day with a high of 53 degrees.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

The Highland County Auditor’s Office got into the Halloween swing of things with these ladies helping Bill Fawley take care of county business Wednesday. Shown, from left, are artist Bob Ross (Andrea Purcell), Debbie Zile dressed as a Chinese restaurant take out item, Sue Young as a black cat, sporting a Southern-cat touch in her “Boo, Y’all” shirt was Susan Price, and in costume as a 1960s flower child was Melanie Anderson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Ladies-at-Auditors-office.jpg The Highland County Auditor’s Office got into the Halloween swing of things with these ladies helping Bill Fawley take care of county business Wednesday. Shown, from left, are artist Bob Ross (Andrea Purcell), Debbie Zile dressed as a Chinese restaurant take out item, Sue Young as a black cat, sporting a Southern-cat touch in her “Boo, Y’all” shirt was Susan Price, and in costume as a 1960s flower child was Melanie Anderson. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Most communities move events to Saturday