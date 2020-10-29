Final Rock the Block event Saturday

Rock the Block in the ‘Boro, the group that brought cruising events back to Hillsboro this year, will hold its final event of the season Saturday, Oct. 31 at the pavilion at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

It will be a cruise-in and car show also featuring trunk-or-treat, cornhole, a magic show, a costume contest, games and more.

The car show entry fee is $5.

The event is being held to raise funds for new Christmas lights in the uptown Hillsboro area.

Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 1:30 p.m. Games start at 2:30 p.m. It will be a bring your own partner tournament. There will be cash prizes and trophies for the winners. The entry fee is $20. There may be a second blind draw tournament if time allows.

The car show starts at 3 p.m. Registration is from 3-5 p.m. Vehicle judging will be at 6:30 p.m.

Costume judging and the awarding of trophies will be at 4 p.m.

Trunk-or-treat will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The magic show will be from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

There will be a 50/50 raffle throughout the day. The winner will be drawn at 7 p.m. You must be present to win.

There will also be games for kids. Tickets will be 25 cents each or five for $1.