This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Xena, a very smart, very calm dog with expressive ears and an endearing personality. Xena is clearly accustomed to living inside. She seems comfortable around other dogs, cats and strangers. She is on a quest to find a new family and friends. Xena is around 2-3 years old, according to the Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound. She weighs 60 pounds. To meet Xena, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

