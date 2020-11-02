100 Turkey Bingo

Since it is not open, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is taking a new approach to one of its regular fundraisers. One Hundred Turkey Bingo, The Car Edition, will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Southern State Community C0llege parking lot in Hillsboro.

One hundred turkeys will be given away during the day, in addition to a few other surprises. Admission and parking will take place from noon to 12:30 p.m. and the bingo games will be played from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

“The senior center is still closed, but we’ve been doing a lot of parking lot events for our members and handing out essential items to them and other members of the community,” said Mechell Frost, the center’s executive director. “We know people want to get out, so we’re going to try to do something in a safe way.”

To that end, the usual bucketfuls of quarters will not be exchanged. Instead, participants will pay $20 per person and will receive four laminated bingo cards that can be marked with dry erase markers and used throughout the event. When someone bingos, they should honk their horn and flash their lights. Then someone will come to their vehicle, the person will hold their cart up to their window, and the numbers will be verified using walkie talkies.

In addition to the four bingo cards, those paying the $20 will receive a snack pack and raffle ticket. In addition to a turkey, winners of some games will also receive a 15-pack of paper towels, home decor items, or coupons for a Little Caesars pizza. Save A Lot will be giving away a bag of groceries.

Participants will need a vehicle radio or portable radio. There will be signs telling everyone what channel to tune to.

Frost said CDC guidelines will be followed, so everyone will be asked to keep their windows rolled up, to wear a mask and stay in their vehicle. A portable restroom will be available.

Admission money will be collected using a basket with a long handle. Participants will receive their cards and other items the same way.

“It’s just something fun for everyone to do, and it’s a fundraiser for the senior center,” Frost said.

Anyone with questions can call the center at 937-393-4745. If no one answers, leave a name and phone number and someone will call you back.

The event is being sponsored by the Laurels of Hillsboro, Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, H&R Block, Court House Manor, Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home and Save A Lot.

Frost said the center is planning a members only bingo event later this month.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

People at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro promote a previous bingo event. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Bingo-pic.jpg People at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro promote a previous bingo event. Courtesy photo

The Car Edition Nov. 7 at SSCC