More escapee indictments

A Highland County grand jury leveled indictments against 18 individuals Tuesday, including additional charges against Nickolaus K. Garrison, 34, Hillsboro, who escaped from the Highland County Common Pleas courtroom after being sentenced on Sept. 22.

One woman who was named with him in the indictment was charged with drug trafficking and possession, and child endangering, while two other women were both charged with complicity to escape and obstruction of justice in helping Garrison elude law enforcement in the days that followed his escape.

Garrison was apprehended without incident at a Clinton County motel early Friday morning, Sept. 25.

He is currently an inmate at the Correctional Receptions Center in Orient, and was arraigned via video link from there on Monday, Oct. 26 on two additional charges of assault on a peace officer and one count of escape, entering not guilty pleas to all three charges before visiting Judge Daniel Hogan in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Both Garrison and Arron Anne Wright, 37, Hillsboro, were indicted together on charges of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a juvenile, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in the vicinity of a juvenile, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Wright was also indicted on a charge of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony.

Garrison also faces three more counts of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

Alicia M. Ralston, 32, Chillicothe, and Amber L. Ward, 28, Hillsboro, were both indicted separately on charges of complicity to escape, a third-degree felony, and for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, for their roles in aiding and abetting Garrison in Clinton County after his escape, and for hindering his eventual capture by law enforcement officers.

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Ivan D. Mounts III, 36, Mount Sterling, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Scott A. Walker, 46, Greenfield, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Krystal L. Boatman, 32, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

Ivan McClure, 22, Dry Ridge, Ky., for gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

Dana M. Back, 43, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Donna Everhart, 55, Hillsboro, for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both third-degree felonies; and a forfeiture specification.

Robert G. Jackson, 55, Hillsboro, for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.

Kenneth L. Skaggs III, 37, Hillsboro, for theft and vandalism, both fifth-degree felonies.

Shane Pitts, 48, Hillsboro, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a peace officer, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Robert Boltenhouse, 53, Hillsboro, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Michael W. Certain, 40, Greenfield, and Luke J. Merritt, 22, South Salem, each for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Jamie Lee Williams, 27, Greenfield, and Jason C. Massiatte, 41, Bexley, each for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

