First ballots arrive at board of elections

Polls closed in Highland County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and the first precinct to bring their voting equipment and ballots to the Highland County Board of Elections was Vote Center 12, which was at the Patriot Center at Southern State Community College. The Vote Center 12 team arrived at the board of elections office at 8:45 p.m. Shown from left are poll workers Steve Cox and Tim Young, and voting location manager Ashley Beatty. Due to press deadlines, it was not possible to publish the local results in today’s paper. For full local results, visit www.timesgazette.com or see Thursday’s edition of The Times-Gazette.

