Greenfield offering CARES Act water program

Through funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the village of Greenfield is offering a CARES Water program to qualifying residents.

The program can help those who have been affected by the pandemic and found it difficult to stay current on their water bill, and it may even help with water leak repairs. The program will be a one-time grant to those who qualify.

The village has been working with the Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO) to create the grant program to help residents.

For an application or more information about the program, contact HCCAO by calling the Greenfield office at 937-981-9718 or the Hillsboro office at 937-393-3458.

Greenfield residents who may qualify for the program should complete the application fully, enclose proof of citizenship and the last 30 days of income for all household members. Applications can be emailed to christi@hccao.org or dropped off at Greenfield HCCAO, located at 338 Lafayette St.; or Hillsboro HCCAO, located at the North High Business Center, 1487 N. High St., Suite 500, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Submitted by village of Greenfield.