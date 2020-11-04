A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Arnie, a young labrador retriever/mastiff mix. At a little over 1 year old, Arnie is a very sweet and loving young dog who craves attention and seems to get along with everyone. He can be a bit shy when he first meets someone. Though Arnie’s previous family loved him very much, they were concerned for his safety after Arnie developed a habit of chasing the neighbor’s cows. Now, he’s looking for a new loving home. Arnie is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Arnie or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Arnie, a young labrador retriever/mastiff mix. At a little over 1 year old, Arnie is a very sweet and loving young dog who craves attention and seems to get along with everyone. He can be a bit shy when he first meets someone. Though Arnie’s previous family loved him very much, they were concerned for his safety after Arnie developed a habit of chasing the neighbor’s cows. Now, he’s looking for a new loving home. Arnie is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Arnie or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Pet-of-Month.jpg This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Arnie, a young labrador retriever/mastiff mix. At a little over 1 year old, Arnie is a very sweet and loving young dog who craves attention and seems to get along with everyone. He can be a bit shy when he first meets someone. Though Arnie’s previous family loved him very much, they were concerned for his safety after Arnie developed a habit of chasing the neighbor’s cows. Now, he’s looking for a new loving home. Arnie is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Arnie or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. Submitted photos