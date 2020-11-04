Greenfield meets on Election Day

As polls were closing Tuesday, Greenfield Village Council was beginning its regular meeting. That this was Election Day was not lost on those present.

Councilman Eric Borsini offered the opening prayer, asking for God’s guidance for leaders and voters, as well as for council as it goes about the business of governing the community.

In his report, city manager Todd Wilkin noted that no matter the outcome of the election, certain things remained true like the love of community being something that makes Greenfield great and everyone realizing that the matters of the village — picking up trash, fixing potholes, paving streets, or rebuilding infrastructure — has nothing to do with being a Democrat or Republican, but rather everything to do with caring about the community and working for its good and the good of its citizens.

“I want to ask the community to continue to pray for our nation, pray for our community, and please continue to pray for this administration as we strive to do what is best for Greenfield,” Wilkin said. “We realize we will make mistakes, we’re human, but if we all continue to strive for betterment together, our opportunities and achievements will be endless.”

In other business, legislation was approved for a new HVAC system at the City Building, and the retrofit of interior and exterior lights to LED. At council’s last meeting in October, the HVAC system was discussed and its constant need for maintenance due to age and some components not working at all. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds will cover a majority of the cost of the HVAC system being upgraded, according to the legislation.

As previously discussed, the system was said to be eligible for CARES Act funds because its working correctly is imperative for proper ventilation, especially during a pandemic.

Wilkin said the LED lighting upgrade will save on energy costs, and the upgrades performed to the HVAC system will save on costs for the current system.

On the related matter of energy, council member Mark Branham asked Wilkin if there had been any consideration of solar farms in the area.

Council member Brenda Losey asked Wilkin about wind energy in the village, an idea that was fostered under previous city manager Betty Bishop.

In both cases, Wilkin said it’s a matter of, under the current technology, Greenfield not being able to keep up with the buyback. However, as technology improves, both forms of energy production are not only a consideration, but a goal.

It is something the administration has been monitoring and will continue to monitor, and when the time is right to act, Wilkin said, it will be brought to council.

Wilkin reported that the 2021 budget is coming along and said there are many projects the village hopes to complete next year. They include significant water and sewer infrastructure work, paving, curbs and gutters, and money to continue to remove blighted properties.

On another matter, the winner of the Halloween decorating contest was announced. The property chosen was 527 Edgewood Ave., the home of Joan Murphy. She was recognized at Monday’s meeting.

On the matter of Halloween, Wilkin said he wasn’t happy about moving Beggar’s Night this year from the originally planned date due to weather. However, the weather on Saturday was much better, he said, “and we are thankful the kids had an opportunity to act normal for a few hours while trick or treating.”

A second Clean-up Day is scheduled for Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at South Washington Street near the railroad tracks. The event is not for household trash, but rather for larger items. This service is for residents only, not contractor or business trash. Paint is allowed, but must be dry, whether in the can or on cardboard. Batteries, tires or items containing Freon will not be allowed. Pick-up is available for the elderly and disabled by calling 937-981-3500 by Nov. 6. Additionally, the village is requesting that those planning to bring items call the village office at the number above to preregister.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield Council members (l-r) Kyle Barr, Eric Borsini, Phil Clyburn, Mark Branham and Brenda Losey are pictured at Tuesday’s regular meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Greenfield-Council.jpg Greenfield Council members (l-r) Kyle Barr, Eric Borsini, Phil Clyburn, Mark Branham and Brenda Losey are pictured at Tuesday’s regular meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Improvements planned for City Building