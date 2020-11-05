Southern Ohio Farm Show programming

During the month of November, the Southern Ohio Farm Show will be highlighting various food science topics and recipes to help make your Thanksgiving meal a success. Each episode will feature a different dish related to the holiday meal. Additionally, the show will cover topics related to drought stressed forages, beekeeping and tree identification.

This week’s episode features Thanksgiving salad, which is my mother’s favorite holiday dish. The recipe comes from The Presidents’ Own White House Cookbook, compiled by Robert Jones and published in 1968. It is a unique dish that can work as a side dish or a dessert, but it is very sweet.

Over the next few weeks, there will be several opportunities for community members to participate in the Southern Ohio Farm Show. Keep an eye out for a holiday themed contest to be announced soon for our December episodes. Participation opportunities will be posted through the newspaper column and on Facebook.

The Southern Ohio Farm Show is broadcasted weekly through Zoom, Facebook, YouTube, and the local access channels in Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties. To watch the show on demand, visit the OSU Extension Highland County Facebook and YouTube channels.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.

It’s soup time

By Leeanna McKamey

OSU Extension/Highland County

Preparing soup for dinner can help provide a healthy diet and it can also make your meals easy to prepare. Whether slow cooking in a crock pot or over the stove, soup is a great choice on a cool day. Soup is something that the whole family can get involved in. Everyone can add their favorite vegetable to a vegetable soup or add spices that your family loves. There is no wrong way.

Soup saves time, can be frozen for later meals, can use up leftovers, stretches meat which is costly, can be prepared in quantity for later meals, is warming on a cold day, fits everyone’s schedule and can be very nutritious.

Vegetable Cheese Soup

4 servings

Swiss cheese, vegetables, and curry powder make this thick and creamy soup a filling meal on a cold night this winter. Serve with whole wheat toast on the side.

Ingredients

2 cups water

3 cups mixed vegetables, canned, frozen or fresh (chopped, no salt or fat added)

1/4 cup onion (chopped)

1 teaspoon salt

curry powder (1/2 teaspoon, optional)

1 cup dry milk, non-fat

1 cup water

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup Swiss cheese (cut into small pieces)

Directions

Bring two cups water to a boil. Add vegetables, onions, salt and curry powder. Cook, covered, until almost tender.

Mix dry milk, one cup water and cornstarch together. Add to partially cooked vegetables.

Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until thickened.

Add cheese and stir until melted. Add more water if too thick.

Notes: Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator.

For great recipe ideas, go to: celebrateyourplate.org or choosemyplate.gov.

Leeanna McKamey is the SNAP-Ed program assistant for the Highland County OSU Extension Office.

