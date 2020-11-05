Prison sentences for two

A Columbus woman and a Hillsboro man each received prison sentences during sentencing hearings held Wednesday in the Highland County Court of Common Pleas, while six others each were handed three-year community control sentences for drug, theft and assault convictions.

Satia S. Curry, 36, Columbus, received an eight-month sentence, with four days credit for time served, at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville after being convicted of a fifth-degree felony charge of theft.

According to the court’s bill of particulars, Curry was one of a pair of women who repeatedly came into the People’s Bank office on Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro on June 25, 2018, requesting cash advances on a NetSpend Card.

After another attempt, bank manager Amanda Hall told investigators that one of the names on the cards was that of Curry, and provided police with a copy of a transaction from June 15, 2018 that had been completed by Curry for $1,200.

It was later learned that Charles Wentz, of Avon, Ohio, had inquired about a cash advance that had been made on his credit card, and told the bank that he had not been to Hillsboro and did not know a Satia Curry.

Wentz had a filed a report with the Avon Police Department and it was determined that Curry had used credit card information stolen from Wentz on a duplicate card.

A comparison check of surveillance video, along with a BMV photo, determined that the woman in the video was Curry.

The judgment entry of confinement ordered that Curry be immediately transported to Marysville to begin serving her sentence.

William L. Hupp, 37, Leesburg, was given a nine-month prison sentence with 12 days credit for time served after being convicted of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

A charge of violating the terms of a protection order was dismissed, and the indictment from July 7, 2020 showed that he had a prior domestic violence conviction in Hillsboro Municipal Court on July 11, 2008.

In that original two-count indictment, Hupp was charged with causing physical harm to a female.

He was ordered to be immediately transported to the Correctional Receptions Center in Orient to begin serving his prison sentence.

Six others were sentenced to three years of community control Wednesday, including:

Joshua C. Knauff, 23, Waverly, on a fifth-degree felony conviction for aggravated possession of methamphetamine. He was ordered to comply with Substance Abuse Disorder (SAD) treatment at FRS.

Richard D. Rickman, 37, Washington C.H., on a fifth-degree felony conviction for theft. He was ordered to pay restitution through the Victim Witness Escrow Account.

Miko R. Turner, 32, Greenfield, on a fourth-degree felony conviction for failure to appear. He was ordered to successfully complete SAD treatment at the Lynn Goff Clinic of the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center, and recommended aftercare.

Jordan C. Lane, 21, Coalton, on a pair of fifth-degree felony convictions of assault on an employee of a local correctional institution. She was ordered to complete the Sobriety, Treatment, Accountability and Recovery (STAR) program and aftercare, and to remain in jail until conveyed to STAR.

Jonathan R. Sweeney, 37, Portsmouth, on a fifth-degree felony conviction for aggravated possession of methamphetamine. He was ordered to successfully complete SAD treatment and aftercare through Mahajan Therapeutics.

Joseph F. Harparee, 32, Hillsboro, on a fifth-degree felony conviction for aggravated possession of drugs. He was ordered to pay a monthly supervision fee beginning Dec. 1, 2020 to the Highland County Clerk of Courts through the Victim Witness Escrow Account for reimbursement of appointed legal counsel fees.

