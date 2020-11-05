Quarantines in Highland Co. schools continue

Quarantines in Highland County schools continued this week.

On Tuesday, Fairfield Local Superintendent Tim Dettwiller announced that a student-athlete was diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, students participating in the Fairfield boys’ basketball team program for grades 9-12 were placed in quarantine through Nov. 13.

At press time Thursday, 45 Fairfield students were in quarantine, according to the district’s Covid report, which it updates daily.

“We continue to work with the Highland County Health Department to ensure we are providing the safest educational environment possible for our students,” Dettwiller wrote.

In other Covid-related news, Ohio families with children enrolled in Individualized Education Programs (IEP) may apply for up to $1,500 in grant funding, according to a news release from the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine announced Thursday that the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities is partnering with DeWine’s Children’s Initiative to provide financial support to families who may need supplemental assistance outside of their child’s IEP.

The administration launched Learning Aid Ohio, a supplemental tutoring program that can help connect families with tutors, aides, or in-home providers who can offer distance learning support for students with disabilities in IEPs.

“The primary goal of Learning Aid Ohio is to provide opportunities for meaningful educational experiences for students on IEPs learning full-time on a digital platform,” the news release stated.

To qualify, families must be Ohio residents with a child enrolled in an IEP during the 2020-21 school year who is learning remotely full-time, according to the Learning Aid Ohio website. Families also must be experiencing “financial hardship.”

The following are updated statistics for Highland County school systems, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as of Thursday:

* Fairfield Local had one new case involving a student. This school year, Fairfield has had two cumulative student cases and five cumulative staff cases.

* Greenfield Exempted Village had five new cases involving students and one new case involving a staff member. This school year, GEVSD has had 10 cumulative student cases and four cumulative staff cases.

* Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new reported cases. This school year, the preschool has had one cumulative student case and one cumulative staff case.

* Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had three new cases involving staff members. This school year, the private school has had one cumulative student case and four cumulative staff cases.

* Hillsboro City Schools had two new cases involving students and three new cases involving staff members. This school year, Hillsboro City has had four cumulative student cases and four cumulative staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local had two new cases involving students and one new cases involving a staff member. This school year, Lynchburg-Clay has had six cumulative student cases and three cumulative staff cases.

* As of Thursday, Bright Local, the Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, St. Mary Catholic, and Stonewall Academy have had no reported COVID-19 cases.

Also as of Thursday, the ODH reported that Highland County has had 66 cumulative cases involving residents between the ages of 0 and 19. The ODH reported a total of 643 cumulative cases overall in Highland County.

