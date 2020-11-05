Ringing in the season

The holiday season will kick off Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum when its Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop opens for the first time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Highland House, located at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro, will be open through the holidays with extended hours of 1-4 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays beginning the day after Thanksgiving. It will be closed for Thanksgiving.

The works of 20 local artisans, including seven new ones, will be on sale at the Christmas shop, according to Liz Odland Keister, the shop coordinator.

”All items are reasonably priced and vary from jams, jellies, honey, home decor, Christmas decorations, knitted wear, jewelry, cards, candles and many other things. Buyers know these talented artisans and realize they are getting a quality product,” Keister said.

Books on local history and books written by local authors are also available, as well as membership gift certificates.

Christmas trees have been placed in 15 of the museum’s rooms, which have each been decorated in “Our Favorite Collections” themes by organizations, groups or individuals throughout the county. The theme was selected by decorations coordinators Kathy Levo and Helen Ford, and the collection themes include teacups, Santas, snowmen, nativity scenes, books, Christmas movies and musicals, butterflies, bees and more.

“The stairway and tree in the hall provide the ideal backdrop for that special photo. Visitors from several surrounding counties come to the museum during the holidays to see the trees,” the historical society said in a news release.

To ensure the safety of visitors and volunteers, all health and safety directives will be followed. Masks must be worn, social distancing must be practiced, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building, and a designated entrance and exit will be marked, the news release said.

“The historical society is committed to supporting local artisans and businesses because they are the ones who support us through their membership, visits to the museum and attending our events,” said Vicki Knauff, Highland House director. “We are very appreciative of anyone who is interested in the history of our county.”

Watch for more information on Facebook, the society’s website at www.hchistoricalsociety.weebly.com or call the museum at 937-393-3392.

All shop proceeds benefit the historical society.

This is the Christmas tree in the entry hallway at the Highland County Historical Society's Highland House Museum.

Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop opens Saturday