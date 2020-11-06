Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols. Not only is Patricia a great cook, she is a friend and shares lots of her recipes. Everyone loves her recipes. I look forward to them and I also make a lot of them.

I love easy.These chicken flautas not only look easy to make, but they look delicious. I wonder if you could use leftover turkey? There is always leftover turkey and we are always trying to figure out what to make with it. I might just try that. I will let you know how it turns out.

Thank you so much Patricia for sharing with all of us. Thanksgiving is coming up so I would like to see what everyone is cooking. Please send your recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456 and I will put you In the kitchen with Sharon.

I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great weekend.

Quick and easy

chicken flautas

Ingredients

2 cans (12.5 oz. each) chicken, drained and flaked or bake your own

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup salsa

1 cup shredded monterey jack cheese/or your favorite

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

12 8-inch flour tortillas

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine drained and flaked chicken, cream cheese, salsa, cheese, cumin, and garlic powder in a mixing bowl. Stir together until well combined.

Spread three tablespoons (a large spoonful) of chicken mixture onto a tortilla. Roll up tightly and place seam side down on a cookie sheet.

Repeat with remaining tortillas.

Spray the tops of the flautas with cooking spray. Don’t soak them, but you want them to have a decent coating of cooking spray so they will get really brown and crispy.

Bake for 18-20 minutes or desired crispness.

Let cool for about 5-10 minutes before serving so the filling can cool and come together.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.