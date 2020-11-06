Veterans Day events in Highland Co.

Local organizations are preparing to celebrate local veterans with Veterans Day events, though some events may differ from previous years’ events due to COVID-19.

Local businesses will also offer free meals, deals and discounts for veterans on Veterans Day.

The following are local Veterans Day events, according to the Highland County Veterans Service Office.

Saturday, Nov. 7

* From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mowrystown American Legion Post 0694 will host a community outreach and recruiting event at Rural King, 1249 N. High St., Hillsboro.

* Beginning at 4:30 p.m., VFW Post 9094 will host a fish fry. The VFW is located at 1000 W. Main St. in Hillsboro behind Dairy Queen.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

* Lynchburg-Clay High School will celebrate Veterans Day with a program. Refreshments will be available at 8 a.m. in the cafeteria, and the program will begin at 9 a.m.

* Whiteoak High School will celebrate Veterans Day with a drive-thru event beginning at 8:45 a.m.

* Bright Elementary will celebrate Veterans Day with a drive-thru event, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. The event will be located at 6100 Fair Ridge Rd. outside Sugar Tree Ridge.

* Mowrystown American Legion Post 0694 will host a veterans’ breakfast at the Old Y Restaurant beginning at 10:30 a.m.

* The VFW Post 9094 will celebrate Veterans Day with a ceremony, which will begin at 11 a.m. The VFW is located at 1000 W. Main St. in Hillsboro behind Dairy Queen. The post-ceremony community meal will not take place this year.

* The Highland County Historical Society will observe Veterans Day with Bells of Peace, which is set to begin at 11:11 a.m.

Local Veterans Day specials

* At Ponderosa, 545 S. High St., Hillsboro, veterans can enjoy a free meal all day. Ponderosa is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

* At Momma’s Cafe, 10940 SR 124 in Marshall, veterans can enjoy a chicken and noodle or baked steak dinner with a drink for $5.99 all day. Momma’s Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

* At the Daily Grind, 122 S. High St., Hillsboro, veterans will receive a 50 percent discount all day. The Daily Grind is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

* At Gold Star Chili, 585 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro, veterans will receive a 10-percent discount all day. Gold Star Chili is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays.

* At LaRosa’s Pizza, 589 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro, veterans will receive a 25-percent discount all day. LaRosa’s is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays.

