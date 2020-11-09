This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Buddy, a friendly and energetic mixed-breed dog. Buddy was tied up and abandoned, but he is still hopeful for a good future with a new loving family. The Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound described Buddy as “about 14 pounds of fun.” The Friends estimate he is about five years old and fully grown. To meet Buddy or any of the good dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

