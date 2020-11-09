Daily Grind holds grand reopening ceremony

The Daily Grind Cafe and Bakery reopened on Oct. 22 under new ownership and hit the ground running.

Within two weeks of opening the business was running smoothly and celebrated a grand opening ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 6.

Dane Allard took ownership of the cafe and has brought his well-known A+ customer service across the street from Downtown Drug. Allard is committed to the same level of hospitality.

Every morning at the Daily Grind starts with the making and baking of a rotating menu of homemade muffins, cookies, frittatas, biscuits, and more, which are made with as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible.

The cafe’s variety of drinks also uses Deeper Roots Coffee, which is roasted and delivered within 48 hours for the freshest taste.

The friendly staff is ready to serve Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Online ordering and a pick-up window are available or stop in and enjoy with window seating with a view of High Street.

Find The Daily Grind on Facebook for updates on daily baked good flavors and new items.

Story submitted by Highland County Chamber of Commerce Community Relations Coordinator Erin Sheeley.

The Daily Grind Cafe and Bakery and Downtown Drug owner Dane Allard (center, holding scissors) celebrates the cafe’s grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_The-Daily-Grind-ribbon-cutting.jpg The Daily Grind Cafe and Bakery and Downtown Drug owner Dane Allard (center, holding scissors) celebrates the cafe’s grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Submitted photo