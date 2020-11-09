Dressed in American Revolution garb, Gary Duffield, a member of Highlanders Chapter 43 of the Sons of the American Revolution, salutes veterans and their families during the Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s 2020 Veteran Appreciation Night on Friday. “We try to support veterans things as much as we can,” said Duffield. “Great organizations — the Veterans Service Office and the senior center. We try to make it here to the senior center every year to help them out. We love our veterans.” Senior center executive director Mechell Frost told The Times-Gazette that the center served 305 meals to over 150 veterans and their immediate families during Friday’s drive-thru event. Frost thanked the Daughters of the American Revolution for sponsoring the meals, Hillsboro LaRosa’s for preparing them and many other sponsors for their support.

