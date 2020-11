The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 9

ARREST/CITATION

Elizabeth West, 27, Greenfield, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear.

Nov. 10

ARREST/CITATION

Tammy Hamlin, 49, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly intoxication and making false alarms.

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

At 2:52 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Washington Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.