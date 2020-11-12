Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brody Leber, 25, of Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear and driving under suspension.

Anthony Snyder, 32, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Garrett Brewer, 20, was issued a citation for speeding.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

At 7:42 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Lyndon Avenue reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

At 7:47 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of South Street reported a theft. Incident is under investigation.