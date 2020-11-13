Farm Show expanding viewership

The Ohio State University Extension offices of Brown, Clermont and Highland counties created the Southern Ohio Farm Show, a weekly television-style program that has aired for the past 27 weeks. Each episode features several topics related to agriculture, family and consumer sciences, community development, 4-H youth development, and local community events. The Southern Ohio Farm Show will expand its viewership territory by partnering with Extension Offices in Clinton, Fayette, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.

Each new episode of the Southern Ohio Farm Show is released weekly on Wednesdays. The program is broadcast live via Zoom, Facebook and YouTube, and is available on the local access channels. To register for the weekly Zoom, visit: go.osu.edu/SOFSZoomRegistration.

Previous episodes are available on the OSU Highland County YouTube channel.

To date, the program has had a combined viewership of over 45,000 people. The majority of viewers have tuned in from Ohio, but the program has had viewership as far away as Australia. The program is created through a collaborative effort of Extension personnel and community members. Dr. Brooke Beam, OSU Extension educator in Highland County, edits and produces the weekly program. If you are interested in participating in the Southern Ohio Farm Show, contact your county’s Extension Office.

For November, each episode will feature a different recipe or cooking technique to help get your Thanksgiving meal ready for the table. The Nov. 18 episode will discuss meat science techniques for turkeys. Previous episodes have included topics including beekeeping, livestock production, soil science, agronomic crops and meat science.

All community members, rural or urban, will have an opportunity to participate in the Southern Ohio Farm Show through a contest will that will be announced next week.

For more information about the Southern Ohio Farm Show or other OSU Extension programming, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.