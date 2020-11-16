Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tara Dehaas, 28, of Mowrystown, was arrested for theft.

Charles Miller Jr., 35, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Michael Flowers, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

At approximately 9 p.m., the police department responded to the 100 block of East Josie Avenue for a report of a domestic dispute. After further investigation, Taylor Moore, 25, of Leesburg, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.