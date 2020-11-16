Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tammy Hamlin, 49, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Michael Jones, 30, of South Salem, was arrested for failure to comply.

J. Scott Hoppes, 53, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to control and OVI.

Nov. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nathan Pendergraft, 33, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Joshua Taylor, 26, of Greenfield, was arrested for reckless operation, leaving the scene of an accident and child endangerment.

Harlee Snyder, 25, of Greenfield, was arrested for child endangerment.

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

At 9:29 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of McKell Avenue reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.