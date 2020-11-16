This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is King, a medium-sized, gold-tone, mixed breed who loves treats and companionship. King has very expressive ears and a sweet disposition. He would be very happy to meet you. King is around 1 year old and weighs 38 pounds. To meet King or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The dog pound will be closed until Nov. 23. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

