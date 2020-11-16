Great Oaks applications available

Current sophomores can now apply for any of 30 programs at a Great Oaks Career Campus for the 2021-22 school year.

Students in the 36 southwest Ohio school districts served by Great Oaks can attend during their junior and senior year, earning college credit and professional credentials while still in high school. Four campuses serve the region: Diamond Oaks in Dent, Laurel Oaks in Wilmington, Live Oaks in Milford, and Scarlet Oaks in Sharonville.

Career program options range from automotive technology to welding, from culinary arts to practical nursing, firefighting, advanced manufacturing, robotics, and more. Complete information about available paths can be found at greatoaks.com.

Students should apply by Feb. 9 in order to get priority consideration for available spots. The application is available at application.greatoaks.com.

For more information, contact:

* Diamond Oaks – Laura Domet, dometl@greatoaks.com

* Laurel Oaks – Bill Davis, davisw@greatoaks.com

* Live Oaks – Terri Rothfuss, rothfust@greatoaks.com

* Scarlet Oaks – Julie Beis, beisj@greatoaks.com

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.