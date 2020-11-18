Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Hammond, 37, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Gary Sparks, 56, of Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Danny Pryor, 57, of Springfield, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

OFFENSES/INCIDENTS

At 2:34 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Spring Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

At 4:46 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Pine Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

Nov. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Corbin Kellough, 25, of Greenfield, was issued a citation for criminal tools, criminal damaging, criminal trespass and attempted theft.

Tyrell Knisley, 24, of Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and no OLN.

Nov. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Richard Hawkins, 58, of Greenfield, was arrested for telephone harassment.

Tara Adams, 49, of Bainbridge, was arrested for theft.

Tad Price, 45, of Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply, receiving stolen property, driving under suspension, fictitious license plates and right of way rule at stop signs.

Antonio Bustamante Aparicio, 38, of Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, driving under suspension and failure to control.

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

At 12:02 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Spring Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.