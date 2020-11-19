Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Owen, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Reynaldo Rodriguez, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Tracie Sexton, 51, of Lynchburg, was cited for speed and driving under suspension.

Jacob Leonard, 21, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

ACCIDENTS

At 3:08 p.m., an officer responded to a crash on North High Street near Hobart Road. Gary Gragg, of Greenfield, state he was northbound on North High Street when he failed a vehicle driven by Jennifer Baker, of Hillsboro, stopped in the roadway attempting to make a left turn into the North High Business Center. Gragg’s vehicle struck the Baker vehicle in the rear. Both vehicles received functional damage, and no injuries were reported at the time of the crash. Gragg was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

At 4:10 p.m., the police department received a call of a crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and SR 124. A witness stated a vehicle crashed into the stop sign. After an investigation, Clayton Parcell, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering children and failure to maintain control.