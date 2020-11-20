Hillsboro library is closed

Due to a COVID-19 positive case, the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro closed Thursday and will remain closed through Friday, Nov. 27. It will reopen Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Hillsboro library will reopen for curbside service only.

A message on the library’s answering machine said book dropoff in Hillsboro will also be closed, and that any fines will be waived. It said books can be dropped off at the Highland County District Library’s other locations in the Rocky Fork Lake area, Greenfield, Leesburg and Lynchburg.

Those four locations will be curbside service only starting on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Hourlong homework appointments for K-12 students can be made by contacting the libraries. Printing, copying, scanning, and faxing will be available via the curbside service.

For more information, call the library, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, Highland County District Library.