Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my nephew Coleson, who along with his mom and dad and baby brother just moved to Hillsboro from South Carolina.

While visiting me Sunday, Coleson said, “Aunt Sharon, let’s make some brownies.”

Of course, I said, “what a good idea.”

I just happened to have two boxes of double fudge brownie mix, got all the ingredients and Coleson mixed it according to the directions on the box. We baked them at 350 degrees for 40 minutes because I did a double batch. I always do so. They are cake like, and you can make hot fudge cakes.

As you can see, Coleson did the mixing and did a great job. After baking, Coleson helped cut the brownies in squares and added a big dip of vanilla ice cream, then some hot fudge sauce, and of course whipping cream with a cherry on top. And just like that you have hot fudge cakes.

Thank you, Coleson, for helping to make these delicious hot fudge cakes. Yum! I had such a good time in the kitchen with Coleson. I hope he comes back and we will try something else. It will be a surprise so keep reading In the kitchen with Sharon to see what it is.

Have a great weekend.

Please send me your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.