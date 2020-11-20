Final Covid funding requests OK’d

Highland County commissioners Jeff Duncan, Terry Britton and David Daniels, along with prosecuting attorney Anneka Collins and auditor Bill Fawley, approved the last of the requests Friday for funding and reimbursements from the S-22 Local Coronavirus Relief Fund, the last day that they could be submitted.

The Highland County Clerk of Courts made two requests for funding for the digitization of public records, which Duncan said comprised two different stages of the same project.

The intent of the funding request was to allow public access online in order to decrease in-person interaction.

The first request totaled $124,833 for acquisition of equipment and software from Courtview Systems and Greystone Systems, while the second request was for $226,615, which Britton said was earmarked for the actual task of scanning the documents.

A third request was approved for reimbursement of unbudgeted administrative leave for the Highland County Probate and Juvenile Court, totaling $13,254.

Two resolutions were approved during Friday’s brief meeting, one being an appropriations request for the local COVID-19 relief fund, and the other an authorization for usage of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding for public safety payroll expenses.

The board of commissioners will next meet Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. in the large basement meeting room of the Highland County Administration Building.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

From left, Highland County commissioners David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during Friday’s special meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Commish-20-Nov-20.jpg From left, Highland County commissioners David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during Friday’s special meeting. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

More than $351,000 earmarked for clerk of courts