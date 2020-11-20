Mighty hunters, corn huskers, ‘The 10 Commandments’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1937, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a man who robbed the Good Hope bank was arrested in Ashland, Ky., and was being held for trial.

A smoke and soot nuisance on the west side of Hillsboro was attributed to the Carnation Milk company, and the company wrote a letter to city council saying it would remedy the situation.

Decorated dinner plates were offered for a dime each in Kaufman’s advertisements, lighting fixtures were $1.97 and men’s hunting coats were $2.47.

The nation was in the grip of the Great Depression, and a political cartoon showed a man following a basket of food up a hill, complaining about the rising cost of food.

A motley collection of locals was shown on the front page after completing the Leesburg Fall Frolic corn husking competition. The photo ran under the heading, “Did some real husking.”

A Fayette County farmer reported he had been robbed by a gypsy.

The paper referred to Hillsboro residents several times as “Hillsboro-ites.”

This week in 1947, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported six members of the Democratic Central Committee in Greenfield petitioned the Highland County Board of Elections for a recount of ballots in the central precinct covering the slates of several municipal officers, including council members, the mayor, the treasurer and the clerk.

A brief under the headline, “Mighty Hunters,” said Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge George McDowell and a group of friends were reportedly in the big bay area of Northern Michigan hunting deer. They planned to return home in time for Thanksgiving and have venison instead of the traditional turkey.

The Clinton County coroner reported that two men who died in previous days had been involved in a murder-suicide. One was a Highland County native.

Roast rib of beef was 49 cents a pound at Schaefer’s Supermarkets, pork and beans were 12 cents a can, ravioli with sauce was 19 cents a can and asparagus tips were 30 cents a can.

The state released $372,698 for a dam and spillway project at the Cowans Creek lake project in Clinton County.

This week in 1957, the News-Herald reported a former local pastor was instrumental in building an orphanage in Korea, according to a letter from a pastor in Seoul.

A car rolled away from its owner and struck the Banyas Buick Co. building near Schaefer’s Supermarket. The rear of the car sustained minor damage.

Elberfields advertised printed table cloths for $1.49, flannel shirts for $1.39 and part-wool double blankets for $3.39 per pair.

In news from Harwood, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Brown and family called on their daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Parlier and son on Sunday, Grace Montgomery called on the Charles Allen home on Friday, and Miss Judy Brown was a Friday supper guest of Miss Sandra Riley.

A new sign could be seen hanging over the entrance to the National Guard Armory in Hillsboro. The sign, which said “Company H, 147th Infantry,” was made by Herman Hise, a member of the company.

At the Rand Theatre in Greenfield, “the greatest event in motion picture history” was on the big screen. “The Ten Commandments” would be showing Nov. 26 through Dec. 9.

Special pre-Thanksgiving sale prices were on the windshields of cars at the Hillsboro Auto Co. A 1955 Buick two-door, with a V-8 engine, radio, heater, back-up lights and new tires was $1,595. A ’53 Ford was priced to go with a V-8 under the hood, good tires and paint, radio, heater and white wall tires for $695. Or, for quick trips to the grocery or to work, a good used 1953 Plymouth, two-tone green in color and a V-6 under the hood, with radio, heater and good tires was $595.

This week in 1972, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported a large fire destroyed a pole barn, killed livestock and damaged vehicles on SR 506 southeast of Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro holiday parade was set to feature at least 20 floats and four bands, as well as Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Camp Fire Girls.

A local woman passed away after living to be 101 years old.

In a letter to the editor, a former Hillsboro resident living in Illinois thanked the people of Hillsboro, specifically those in the education system, for “bringing her up right.”

Opening sales at the Ripley Tobacco Market were slated for Monday.

The Hillsboro Police Department reportedly put the cuffs on 54 people in the month of October, mostly on disorderly conduct charges.

Rainfall was five inches above normal, and farmers struggled to harvest their crops.

In sports, the Hillsboro football team triumphed over Western Brown’s Broncos for their only win of the season with a final score of 25-12.

A Hillsboro-area youngster was released from the hospital in Cincinnati after his parents mistakenly thought he had eaten poisoned candy.

