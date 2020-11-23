McClain FFA members help serve others

Jim George once said, “Serving others prepares you to lead others.” The McClain FFA had 25 members serve with the Greater Life Assembly Church on North Shore Drive and Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio at their monthly food pantry. The FFA members helped sort, package and load food for families to receive. They we were able to serve 200 families from the local community. The McClain FFA members are shown in front of the church building in this picture.

