Homeless shelter spreading the Christmas spirit

Fifty red and green shoeboxes bearing the Operation Christmas Child logo have been packed and delivered by the Highland County Homeless Shelter, and executive director Greg Hawkins said it was part of the shelter’s way of giving back to those in need.

In the spirit of Christmas, Hawkins said that no funding from the shelter was utilized for the Operation Christmas Child project, but it was made possible by donations from shelter staff and local State Farm Insurance representative Amatha Farrens.

Hawkins said the homeless shelter is now working on phase two of bringing Christmas cheer to the community, gathering new toy donations for the Highland County Community Action Organization’s “Community Christmas Program.”

“The Community Christmas program is offered by the Highland County Community Action Organization,” Hawkins said. “The shelter is currently collecting new toys for children ages 9-14 for both boys and girls. Tammy and I will be dropping off the toys on Dec. 9, which is the collection deadline.”

He also thanked Julia Wise, executive director of HCCAO, and everyone at the organization for the work that they do for Highland County.

“As non-profits, our goal is to help those in need and to support one another during these unprecedented times,” Hawkins said.

To help make new toy donations more convenient, he said a drop box is available in the lobby of the homeless shelter.

For those who would prefer to help out financially, he said that all monetary donations up to $1,000 would be matched by RiverHills Bank until Monday, Nov 30.

“The Highland County Homeless Shelter is open and continues to serve those in need during the pandemic,” Hawkins said. “The homeless shelter currently has homeless prevention funds available until the end of the year for those facing eviction due to COVID-19-related financial issues, and to begin the process, simply call the shelter at 937-393-0634.”

Contributions to help with the day-to-day operations of the homeless shelter can be made through the shelter’s Facebook page via PayPal, by shopping at Kroger and signing up for the Kroger Community Rewards program, or the “old-fashioned way” by mailing a check to Highland County Homeless Shelter, 145 Homestead Ave., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Hawkins thanked the local businesses that have supported the homeless shelter with their donations over the years, and encouraged everyone to shop and buy local.

“Please buy local. Let’s support local businesses in Highland County the way they support the community,” he said. “This is our opportunity to help them stay open and to continue to provide employment opportunities and services in Highland County.”

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

A tower of 50 Operation Christmas Child boxes from the Highland County Homeless Shelter that were shipped out last week to the OCC collection point at the Hillsboro United Methodist Church are pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Operation-Christmas-Child-2020.jpg A tower of 50 Operation Christmas Child boxes from the Highland County Homeless Shelter that were shipped out last week to the OCC collection point at the Hillsboro United Methodist Church are pictured. Submitted photo

Packs 50 boxes for Operation Christmas Child